Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar Tests Positive for Covid- 19

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar has tested positive for coronavirus and has beenhospitalised, party sources said on Tuesday. "Yes he has tested positive for COVID-19, and is admittedto a private hospital in the city's Rajajinagar," Congresssources told PTI.

They said the 58-year-old leader got admitted to thehospital last night. "….he had symptoms since Monday morning like cough andfever, and had back pain for two days. On getting tested thereports came out positive," sources added.

On Saturday, Shivakumar had tweeted that he was postponing his tour to flood-ravaged parts of the state on health grounds. "On health grounds, postponing my visit by three days to the flood-affected regions of Belagavi and Bagalkote districts which was scheduled on August 24 and 25. New itinerary will bereleased soon," he had said.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamyhas tweeted wishing Shivakumar speedy recovery from theCOVID-19 infection.