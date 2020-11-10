Karnataka Congress, JD(S) Accept Defeat, Vow to Bounce Back

After suffering a crushing defeat in both constituencies in Karnataka, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, D. K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he would accept the people's mandate in both constituencies with 'equanimity' and 'graciously'.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that he had all along anticipated that it would be a close battle in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and the party would wrest Sira from JD(S) in Tumkuru.

"I am really surprised over the way results have turned out to be. My estimation went wrong by several notches in both constituencies. I will not blame anyone for this loss. I own this loss," he said.

He added that he lost his maiden Assembly election in 1985 and from the subsequent election, he won without losing it. "Yes, it is certainly painful to taste defeat in my maiden attempt. But let me clarify one thing that this won't deter me to organise and reorganise my party from the grassroot," he said in response to a question.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader, H. D. Kumarswamy took to Twitter to describe the BJP's victory as people's victory. "Voters must have felt that BJP was really doing good work and therefore the JD(S) should not take it personally," he said.

He further added that the crushing defeat of the JD(S) was never a new thing and the JD(S) has mastered the art of coming back to center stage. "We will certainly come back and our party workers need not lose heart for losses in these seats," he said.)