Karnataka Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Gets Bail in Money Laundering Case

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case, was awarded bail by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

Justice Suresh Kait granted relief to the Congress leader saying that Shivakumar is not a flight risk. The judge also said that Shivakumar cannot tamper with evidence as documents are with investigating agencies and there is no material to show he has influenced witnesses.

The court directed that he be released on bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 25 lakh and two sureties of like amount. Shivakumar, 57, was arrested by the ED on September 3 in the money laundering case. He is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody and had challenged the trial court's order denying him bail in the case.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.