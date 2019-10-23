Take the pledge to vote

Karnataka Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Gets Bail in Money Laundering Case

Justice Suresh Kait granted relief to the Congress leader saying that DK Shivakumar cannot tamper with evidence as documents are with investigating agencies and there is no material to show he has influenced witnesses.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
Karnataka Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Gets Bail in Money Laundering Case
File photo of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case, was awarded bail by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

Justice Suresh Kait granted relief to the Congress leader saying that Shivakumar is not a flight risk. The judge also said that Shivakumar cannot tamper with evidence as documents are with investigating agencies and there is no material to show he has influenced witnesses.

The court directed that he be released on bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 25 lakh and two sureties of like amount. Shivakumar, 57, was arrested by the ED on September 3 in the money laundering case. He is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody and had challenged the trial court's order denying him bail in the case.

(With PTI inputs)

