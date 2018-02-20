English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Congress Leader Splashes Flammable Liquid in Civic Office, Threatens to Burn It
In the video which was viral on social media on Tuesday, local Congress leader Narayanaswamy was seen purportedly splashing a liquid filled in a plastic bottle twice inside a city corporation office after an official there allegedly refused to provide a fake land document.
Congress leader Narayanaswamy was seen purportedly splashing a liquid filled in a plastic bottle. (TV grab)
Bengaluru: A Karnataka Congress leader splashed a combustible liquid inside a city corporation office and threatened to set it on fire, causing much embarrassment to the ruling party in the poll-bound state.
This comes just days after another Congress MLA's son allegedly brutally assaulted a man at an upscale restaurant in Bengaluru.
In the video which was viral on social media on Tuesday, local Congress leader Narayanaswamy was seen purportedly splashing a liquid filled in a plastic bottle twice inside a city corporation office after an official there allegedly refused to provide a fake land document.
The officer is seen pleading with Narayanswamy, who is clad in all-white dress.
KPCC President G Parameshwara said in a tweet, "I have instructed our Bengaluru District North District Congress Committee (DCC) to immediately suspend Narayanswamy."
Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy also condemned the incident on the floor of the state assembly earlier on Tuesday.
"It is unfortunate that the incident has taken place. The government has initiated necessary action against the (Congress) leader," he said.
The opposition has seized the opportunity to make it as a political issue in the poll-bound Karnataka this year.
"It is another show of hooliganism by the state's ruling Congress. The leader is close to lawmaker Byrathi Basavaraj, who is a close aide of Siddaramaiah," BJP spokesperson Suresh Kumar said.
Congress was red-faced after its MLA NA Haris' son Mohammad Nalapad and his friends allegedly beat up Vidwath, a Dollars Colony resident, on February 17 for “sitting improperly” and extending his plaster-cast leg near to the accused in the pub-cum-restaurant.
Nalapad, who has been booked for attempt to murder, is in police custody. He had surrendered before the police on Monday. A day before, 10 people were arrested in the case.
The embarrassed state Congress leadership expelled Nalapad for six years.
(With PTI inputs)
