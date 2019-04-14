English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Congress Lodges Complaint with EC About 'Suspicious Black Trunk' in PM's Helicopter
The trunk was allegedly transported in the chopper during his visit to Chitradurg in Karnataka.
File photo of senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday demanded a thorough probe into the alleged transportation of a "suspicious black trunk" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter during his visit to Chitradurg in Karnataka.
Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma asked Modi to come clean on the issue and said the Election Commission should inquire into the contents of the trunk.
He said the Congress' Karnataka unit has already filed a complaint with the poll panel in this regard.
"We saw there were three more choppers escorting the prime minister's helicopter. After landing, a black trunk was taken out and whisked away in a private car which was not part of the SPG cascade," he alleged.
Sharma also asked Modi to give an account of his five-year rule to the people of the country.
Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma asked Modi to come clean on the issue and said the Election Commission should inquire into the contents of the trunk.
He said the Congress' Karnataka unit has already filed a complaint with the poll panel in this regard.
"We saw there were three more choppers escorting the prime minister's helicopter. After landing, a black trunk was taken out and whisked away in a private car which was not part of the SPG cascade," he alleged.
Sharma also asked Modi to give an account of his five-year rule to the people of the country.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkummar Rao Performs on Chaiyya Chaiyya With His 'Idol' Shah Rukh And Fans Are Swooning Over
- Singapore Open 2019 Takeaways: Kento Momota and Tai Tzu Ying Bag Titles, Japan Reigns Supreme
- IPL 2019 | KKR Assistant Coach Katich Calls for Better Umpiring in IPL
- Former India Captain Rahul Dravid Will Not be Able to Vote
- IPL 2019 | Our Game Awareness Without Needing to Talk Helps: Kohli on Partnership With AB
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results