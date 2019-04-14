SPONSORED BY
Karnataka Congress Lodges Complaint with EC About 'Suspicious Black Trunk' in PM's Helicopter

The trunk was allegedly transported in the chopper during his visit to Chitradurg in Karnataka.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
File photo of senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday demanded a thorough probe into the alleged transportation of a "suspicious black trunk" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter during his visit to Chitradurg in Karnataka.

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma asked Modi to come clean on the issue and said the Election Commission should inquire into the contents of the trunk.

He said the Congress' Karnataka unit has already filed a complaint with the poll panel in this regard.

"We saw there were three more choppers escorting the prime minister's helicopter. After landing, a black trunk was taken out and whisked away in a private car which was not part of the SPG cascade," he alleged.

Sharma also asked Modi to give an account of his five-year rule to the people of the country.
