Karnataka Congress MLA B Narayan Rao, Diagnosed with Severe Covid-19, Passes Away

Congress MLA B Narayan Rao, 65, who was admitted to a private hospital after contracting COVID-19, passes away on Thursday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was in a critical state, the hospital had said on Wednesday.

Rao, the sitting MLA from Bidar, was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on September 1 with diagnosis of severe COVID-19 infection, hospital director Dr Manish Rai said.

"He was critically ill with multi-organ failure on multiple supports including ventilator in the Intensive care unit under constant observation by our expert panel of doctors," Dr Rai said.

The Assembly session was adjourned briefly after the news of Rao's death came in.