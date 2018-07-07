Karnataka Cop Alleges Harassment by Seniors, Writes Letter to DG-IGP

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officer has written to Karnataka DG-IGP Neelamani Raju, alleging partiality and harassment by senior officers.The letter dated June 18, 2018, also refers to four other letters written by the officer, who chose to remain anonymous, detailing the alleged problems in the department and asking for time to meet the DG-IGP to discuss the grievances in person. The officer has alleged that none of the letters received any response.The officer had applied for a day’s leave for his daughter’s admission in December 2017 two weeks in advance but after receiving no correspondence for the same, he allegedly took the leave by orally informing his superior.After the officer returned, he wrote the first letter to the DG-IGP about the alleged unfair treatment by senior officials. This was followed by three other letters.The officer was then served with a notice for his ‘absence’ on December 22, 2017. However, another officer of the same rank was allegedly provided leaves for attending to the personal affairs of his seniors and never questioned about it.The officer's letter also pointed to DSP Ganapathi's suicide, which he said was a result of the same maltreatment. Ganapathi had hung himself in 2016 and blamed senior officials and minister KJ George for “whatever happened to him”.News18 is yet to receive a response from the DG-IGP on the issue.​However, CM Kumaraswamy told the media, "This has not come to my notice yet. But whatever the issue is, he can come and discuss it with me. I will definitely look into it."