Karnataka Corporator Threatens Bomb Blasts, Arrested

The Karnataka Police have arrested a corporator, who allegedly threatened to carry out bomb blasts in Madikeri city, police said on Sunday.

Mustafa, a member of the Madikeri City Corporation, is attached to the JD(S) in Kodagu district.

According to police, they got the audio clip of what the accused had stated. Mustafa had said that the whole of Madikeri city should be burnt.

“If the attacks are planned targetting Hindus, the ruling BJP government gets a bad name,” said the accused in the clip. The accused further states that “a team of 50 members have to be built. Everyone should contribute Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for this purpose,” he says.

“Through the team, petrol bombs must explode in Madikeri city. The whole town must burn. Let them (Hindus) die and let us also die. They have to be fearful. Their party should end. The bombs should explode in at least 50 places. The BJP people should fear to even contest the elections,” the accused says in the audio clip.

The police said that the accused corporator had forgotten to cut the call after speaking over the phone to one Sheshappa Rai, and started speaking with his friend Adbulla. Sheshappa Rai had recorded the disturbing statements on his mobile.

BJP MLA and former Speaker K.G. Bopaiah has expressed his concern over the incident. “This is a plan to make Hindus fearful and it raises suspicion,” he said.

