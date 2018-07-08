75-Year-Old Man Kills Wife on Suspicion of Infidelity, Convicted by Karnataka Court Within 11 Days

In a record of sorts, a court in Karnataka convicted a 75-year-old man within 11 days of him killing his wife.Chennabasaiah bludgeoned his wife Putamma, 65, on June 26 in Challakere, Chitradurga District of the state. He was convicted for lifetime by district court of Chitradurga on Saturday.Doubting the fidelity of his wife, Chennabasaiah had instructed his wife to not let anybody to enter his house when he was away. But some of Puttamma's relatives had visited the house when the man was not present on June 26. The relatives left the house late in the evening and the accused express his doubts on Puttamma's fidelity again, sources said.In the early hours of June 27, he bludgeoned Puttamma to death. He was subsequently arrested on the complaint of the neighbours. Within two days of the incident, a chargesheet was filed against Chennabasaiah.The Forensic Science Laboratory of Karnataka gave its report to the court within a day. The evidence, eyewitnesses were produced in time and the trial went about at a furious pace."I am really happy, justice has been served within such a short span of time. I thank my team and more importantly the judiciary. It is not a victory of police, but it is a victory for Indian judiciary. We have set an example in the speedy disposal of a case. The district judge, my team, including the Circle Police Inspector Thimmaiah, and all the police staff worked together. We have the result in front of us," said SP Shrinivas Joshi, Chitradurga.