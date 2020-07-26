INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Court Issues Summon against CM BSY for Violation of Poll Code during By-elections

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo).

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo).

The court also ordered registration of a criminal case and directed the Bengaluru police commissioner to issue summons against the Chief Minister 'returnable.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 4:59 PM IST
Share this:

A court in Karnataka's Belagavi district has issued summons to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in connection with a case of alleged violation of model codeof conduct during the by-elections held last year.

The court also ordered registration of a criminal case and directed the Bengaluru police commissioner to issue summons against the Chief Minister 'returnable by September 1, 2020.'

On November 23, during an election rally at Valmikistadium in Gokak, Yediyurappa had while campaigning for the BJP candidate allegedly appealed to the Veerashaiva Lingayat community not to split votes.

Subsequently, a case was registered. Though the police had filed a closure report, the Principal Judicial Magistrate First Class in Gokak, Veeresh Kumar CK rejected it.

"In the present case, this court is very well convincedthat there are sufficient materials in the 'B' final report to proceed against the accused and subject the accused for trialfor the offence punishable under section 123(3) of Representation of People's Act and 171(F) of the IPC," it noted.

The court took cognisance of the offence "against the accused by name Mr B S Yediyurappa", the judge said rejecting the 'B' Report pertaining to the closure of the case.

Next Story
Loading