English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Court Slaps Rs 70,000 Fine on Hampi Temple Vandalisers, Tells Them to Go Back and Restore Pillars
Earlier this month, a video of youth pulling down the pillars at Hampi heritage site in Karnataka had surfaced online, prompting police to arrest the four accused.
Grab of the video showing the miscreants damaging the pillar at Hampi World Heritage Site.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Four youngsters, who were arrested for vandalising the pillars of the UNESCO world heritage site in Karnataka's Hampi, were on Wednesday ordered by a magistrate court to go back to the site and re-erect the pillars.
They were also slapped with a fine of Rs 70,000 each and told to give the court an assurance that they would not indulge in such an act again.
Earlier this month, a video of four people toppling the pillars behind the Vishnu temple complex at Hampi was widely circulated on the social media. It received severe criticism, prompting the Bellari police to lodge a complain and also took to task officials from the Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI), who are responsible for the maintenance of heritage sites.
The men, identified as Raja Babu Chowdary (21) and Rajesh Kumar Chowdary (24) hailing from Bihar, RA Raja a BE student from Bengaluru and Ayush Sahu from Madhya Pradesh were arrested on February 7 and sent to judicial custody. During interrogation, they confessed to having vandalised the structures and said they did it out of 'sheer excitement'.
They said they had gone to Bellari to appear for Railway’s recruitment exam and confessed to not knowing the significance of the 14th century structure.
Judge Poornima Yadav from Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Hosapete took a stern view of the crime and, to set an example, ordered that the youth be taken back to the spot in order for them to understand the gravity of the situation.
They were also slapped with a fine of Rs 70,000 each and told to give the court an assurance that they would not indulge in such an act again.
Earlier this month, a video of four people toppling the pillars behind the Vishnu temple complex at Hampi was widely circulated on the social media. It received severe criticism, prompting the Bellari police to lodge a complain and also took to task officials from the Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI), who are responsible for the maintenance of heritage sites.
The men, identified as Raja Babu Chowdary (21) and Rajesh Kumar Chowdary (24) hailing from Bihar, RA Raja a BE student from Bengaluru and Ayush Sahu from Madhya Pradesh were arrested on February 7 and sent to judicial custody. During interrogation, they confessed to having vandalised the structures and said they did it out of 'sheer excitement'.
They said they had gone to Bellari to appear for Railway’s recruitment exam and confessed to not knowing the significance of the 14th century structure.
Judge Poornima Yadav from Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Hosapete took a stern view of the crime and, to set an example, ordered that the youth be taken back to the spot in order for them to understand the gravity of the situation.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Period. End of Sentence: Hope the Oscar Nomination Leads to More Awareness and Donations, Says Guneet Monga
- 'I Condemn Pulwama Attack': Pakistani Women Say #NoToWar By Launching #AntiHateChallenge
- Is the Indian Government Set to Regulate Artificial Intelligence And Its Ethics?
- Instagram Bans Suicidal or Self-Harm Related Content After Outrage Following Death of 14-year-old UK Girl
- Milan Talkies Trailer: Tigmanshu Dhulia Returns to Hinterland, Takes Ali Fazal Along
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results