Karnataka: After I-Day Poster Row, Savarkar's Pictures Now Show Up On Ganesh Chaturthi Flex

Days after the controversy over posters of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar in parts of Karnataka, the row has re-erupted now in the state in the backdrop of upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

On Independence Day, August 15, right-wing groups put up a poster of Veer Savarkar at the Ameer Ahmed Circle in Shivamogga, to which another group objected as they wanted to install Tipu Sultan’s flex there. Clashes erupted after pro-Hindu groups launched a protest when efforts were made to remove the poster. Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge to bring the situation under control and disperse the crowd.

In the latest development, while the BJP was seen putting up posters on Congress offices in the state on Monday, the Hindu Mahasabha Gauri Ganesh Seva Samiti in Davanagere has now included Savarkar’s picture on the Ganesha Chaturti festival flex.

The flexes also includes picture of Bal Gangadhar Tilak along with Veer Savarkar. Around 10 such flexes installed at Honnali Town of Davanagere with a plan to put up 40 more such flexes.

The organization said that few people are opposing the flex installation but they will pay no heed to such people.

“Because we have included Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Veer Savarkar picture on the Ganesha Chaturthi festival flex, a few miscreants are opposing it but we aren’t bothered about it. We have installed few and more too will be installed. Veera Savarkar is a freedom fighter,” said Rakesh Ramamurthy, president, Hindu Mahasabha Gauri Ganesha Seva Samiti.

