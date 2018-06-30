Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s much-anticipated all-party meeting on the Cauvery dispute ended with him deciding to move the Supreme Court against the Centre’s recent notification on Cauvery water management authority.Addressing the media after the afternoon meeting on Saturday, senior Congress leader and coalition partner DK Shivakumar said, “SC's judgment was not in best interest of the state. We're appealing against it. Earlier, we had decided we won't send any representative to any committee meeting but now we cannot take any risk. We don't want them to make any decision without us.”CM Kumaraswamy had earlier not taken too kindly to the Centre’s “unilateral” decision in forming the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority as it “hurts” the interests of Karnataka.The chief minister said on Saturday, “Karnataka will always abide by constitutional decisions. We've always respected the Supreme Court and its directions. There are 2-3 issues where the schemes were formulated unscientifically, for which we will fight.”Saturday’s decision comes just days after Kumaraswamy appointed two bureaucrats to the management board after he initially refused to comply. The Centre had constituted the board without any representatives from Karnataka while Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry had sent their representatives.Despite the state's reservation, the Centre had already notified and constituted regulatory committee and authority. The Centre had on June 22 constituted a nine-member Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.The state has been opposing any move to form the Authority and had instead suggested formation of Cauvery Decision Implementation Committee.Saturday’s all-party meeting called to arrive at a unified stand, was attended by all prominent leaders of the state, including opposition leader BS Yeddyurappa. However, former chief minister Siddaramaiah skipped the crucial meeting and instead sent his son Yathindra, a first time MLA. Siddaramaiah cited some prior engagements to give it a miss.