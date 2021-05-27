Karnataka Districts Get Tougher With Lockdown to Bring Down Covid-19 Positivity Rate

At least four districts in Karnataka have gone into a complete lockdown after a steady rise in Covid-19 cases over the last several days. Mysore, Mandya, Chikkaballapur and Gadag have implemented stringent restrictions in addition to the existing statewide lockdown restrictions.

In Mysore, a complete lockdown is in place from May 29 to June 7. Shops that are allowed to open as per the State lockdown rules will be allowed on Mondays and Thursdays. On other days, these too will remain shut.

Only milk booths, hop com shops will be allowed to stay open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Our (Mysore) positivity rate is around 41% which is very high compared to the State average of 19.48% (as of May 26). We want to bring this down. Mysore’s fatality rate of 0.63% is, however, much below the State average of 1.97%," said Rohini Sindhuri, deputy commissioner, Mysore.

Mysore has 16,611 active cases as of May 26.

In Mandya, complete lockdown is in place from May 25 to May 29. Even shopping for essential items was allowed only on Thursday. The complete lockdown will continue until Saturday.

Mandya has 5,409 active cases as of May 26.

Chikkaballapur has also gone into a complete lockdown starting Thursday (May 27) until May 30 when only milk booths will be allowed to open from 6 am to 10 am. Agriculture, food processing, medical, PPE kit manufacturing units are exempted. Purchase of essentials too was allowed only until Wednesday. Even parcel services from restaurants will not be allowed except those which are closer to hospitals. Petrol bunks can remain open on national and State highways only. Banks will function while APMC will be shut on all four days except in Bagepalli and Chintamani where only tomatoes will be sold.

“We will know the results in 4-5 days. 5% positivity rate is our target. The district task force has decided to implement full lockdown from May 27 to May 30," said R Latha, deputy commissioner, Chikkaballapur.

The district has 4,852 active cases as of May 26.

The Gadag district too has imposed complete lockdown starting May 27 to June 1 when hotels, restaurants, bars will remain shut even for parcel services. Vegetables and fruits can be sold through a pushcart, announced district-in-charge minister CC Patil.

Gadag has 3,040 active cases as of May 26.

Statewide lockdown in Karnataka is in place until June 7, 2021.

