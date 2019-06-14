Take the pledge to vote

Karnataka Doctor Studying in Rohtak Commits Suicide, Department Head Booked

Onkar, who hailed from Dharwad in Karnataka, allegedly hung himself from the ceiling of his hostel on Thursday night, Rohtak Police Station SHO Inspector Kailash Chander said.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
Karnataka Doctor Studying in Rohtak Commits Suicide, Department Head Booked
Image for representation only.
Chandigarh: A 30-year-old doctor hailing from Karnataka, who was pursuing his MD course from PGIMS, Rohtak in Haryana, allegedly committed suicide in the hostel of the hospital's campus, police said Friday.

Onkar, who hailed from Dharwad in Karnataka, allegedly hung himself from the ceiling of his hostel on Thursday night, Rohtak Police Station SHO Inspector Kailash Chander said. Chander said Onkar was pursuing his MD (doctor of medicine) course in paediatrics and took the extreme step allegedly due to harassment he faced from the department head.

"Although he did not leave any suicide note, Onkar's colleagues and family members alleged that his head of department used to harass him. Allegations have also been levelled that she did not grant him leave to attend his sister's wedding, which was due to be solemnised after a few days," the SHO said.

"We have booked the accused doctor under Section 306 IPC which pertains to abetment to suicide. No arrest has been made so far and further investigations are under way," he said.

Meanwhile, after the doctor committed suicide at about 11.00 pm Thursday, some of his colleagues protested demanding immediate arrest of the doctor who allegedly used to harass him.

