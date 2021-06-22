CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Eases Lockdown Restrictions in Four Districts

Representational image

However, airconditioned shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain shut.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday further relaxed the COVID-19 related restrictions in four districts allowing all shops other than those air-conditioned, to function from 6 am to 1 pm. However, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain shut.

In an order, revenue department Principal Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad said the lockdown norms have been relaxed in Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere, and Chamarajanagara districts with immediate effect and until 5 am of July 5. “In exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Chairman, State Executive Committee, after assessing current COVID 19 situation in certain districts, hereby permits functioning of all shops other than air-conditioned shops, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls, from 6 am to 1 pm," the order said.

The government had imposed restrictions from April 27 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases and relaxed the curbs in a phased manner, following a decline in infections..

.

first published:June 22, 2021, 19:52 IST