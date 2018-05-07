English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Supporter Sits Through 15-Hour Session to Get PM Modi's Face Tattooed on His Back
Raichur resident Basvaraj got the face of PM Narendra Modi tattooed on his back in the run up to the Karnataka Assembly elections, claiming he did it to commemorate all the good work the BJP had been doing in the state for the past four years.
PM Narendra Modi addresses a public rally for the Karnataka assembly elections (Image: PTI)
Raichur, Karnataka: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter in Karnataka recently went under the needle for 15 hours to show his love and loyalty for the party on Sunday.
Raichur resident Basvaraj got the face of PM Narendra Modi tattooed on his back in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections, claiming he did it to commemorate all the good work the BJP had been doing in the state for the past four years.
According to an ANI report, Basavraj, a private tutor by profession, also got the faceof BJP MLA K. Shivanagouda Naik tattooed on his body. Basvaraj said he was elated after the PM addressed him by name in one his campaign rallies in Karnataka, asking the man to help BJP win the state.
The BJP recently started its campaign blitz in Karnataka with PM Modi himself leading the charge in various parts of the state, along with other party leaders like UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The 224 seats in Karnataka go to polls on May 12 and the BJP is set to contest all 224 of them.
The party has also been testing the Narendra Modi app to intensify voter-outreach in the state, with the PM recently holding interactions with farmers and members of BJP Mahila Morcha Karyakartas through the app.
Raichur: Took 15 hours to get this done. I got it made as PM has done good work in 4 years. He mentioned me in his rally today & said that I should help BJP win elections in the state. I'll never forget this day:Basvaraj, man who got PM Modi's face tattooed on his back #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/nBNRc773DG— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2018
