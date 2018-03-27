English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid 'Leaked Dates' Controversy, Karnataka Will Vote on May 12, Results on May 15
Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and the counting of votes will take place three days later on May 15, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.
Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat announes the dates for Karnataka assembly elections on March 27, 2017. (TV grab)
New Delhi: Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and the counting of votes will take place three days later on May 15, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.
The announcement also ran into trouble with reports saying the poll dates were leaked even before the announcement was made. The dates though later proved to be different.
Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said the poll panel will investigate the matter and take stringent legal and administrative action.
The elections are politically crucial for the ruling Congress led by Siddaramaiah as it is the only big state where the Grand Old Party is in power after losing a string of polls to the BJP in the last few years. Besides, the Congress and BJP, the JD(S)-led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is the third player in the fray.
Announcing the format of the election, Rawat said there will be a single phase election for the 224-member assembly, like the last time
The notification for the polls will be issued on April 17 and the last date for filing of nomination will be April 24, Rawat said at a press conference. April 27 will be the last date of withdrawal of candidates, he added.
All electronic voting machines will be linked to Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, he said.
Also Watch
The announcement also ran into trouble with reports saying the poll dates were leaked even before the announcement was made. The dates though later proved to be different.
Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said the poll panel will investigate the matter and take stringent legal and administrative action.
The elections are politically crucial for the ruling Congress led by Siddaramaiah as it is the only big state where the Grand Old Party is in power after losing a string of polls to the BJP in the last few years. Besides, the Congress and BJP, the JD(S)-led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is the third player in the fray.
Announcing the format of the election, Rawat said there will be a single phase election for the 224-member assembly, like the last time
The notification for the polls will be issued on April 17 and the last date for filing of nomination will be April 24, Rawat said at a press conference. April 27 will be the last date of withdrawal of candidates, he added.
All electronic voting machines will be linked to Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Is Angelina Jolie Dating A Real Estate Agent After Divorce With Brad Pitt?
- WhatsApp Takes on Paytm with QR Code Scan Support For Payments
- ISSF junior World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Anmol Win Air Pistol Mixed Gold
- Ranveer, Varun and Jacqueline to Burn the Floor at IPL Opening Ceremony
- Toyota Yaris to Launch in India Next Month - Detailed Image Gallery