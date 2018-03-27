GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amid 'Leaked Dates' Controversy, Karnataka Will Vote on May 12, Results on May 15

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and the counting of votes will take place three days later on May 15, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

News18.com

Updated:March 27, 2018, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amid 'Leaked Dates' Controversy, Karnataka Will Vote on May 12, Results on May 15
Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat announes the dates for Karnataka assembly elections on March 27, 2017. (TV grab)
New Delhi: Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and the counting of votes will take place three days later on May 15, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

The announcement also ran into trouble with reports saying the poll dates were leaked even before the announcement was made. The dates though later proved to be different.

Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said the poll panel will investigate the matter and take stringent legal and administrative action.

The elections are politically crucial for the ruling Congress led by Siddaramaiah as it is the only big state where the Grand Old Party is in power after losing a string of polls to the BJP in the last few years. Besides, the Congress and BJP, the JD(S)-led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is the third player in the fray.

Announcing the format of the election, Rawat said there will be a single phase election for the 224-member assembly, like the last time

The notification for the polls will be issued on April 17 and the last date for filing of nomination will be April 24, Rawat said at a press conference. April 27 will be the last date of withdrawal of candidates, he added.

All electronic voting machines will be linked to Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, he said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You