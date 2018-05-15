English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karnataka Elections: Kerala Invites MLAs to #ComeOutAndPlay At Its 'Safe' Resorts
Taking to Twitter, Kerala Tourism started the ‘resort politics’, which basically means the trend of moving MLAs to resorts and undisclosed locations to prevent them from defecting.
A Network18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: As the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) huddle to stake claim to forming the government in Karnataka, Kerala has come up with a novel way of engaging the other MLAs of the parties. In an open invitation, the tourism department in God’s own country has thrown its resorts open to the MLAs to relax.
Taking to Twitter, Kerala Tourism started the ‘resort politics’, which basically means the trend of moving MLAs to resorts and undisclosed locations to prevent them from defecting. “After the rough and tumble of the #KarnatakaVerdict, we invite all MLAs to unwind at the safe and beautiful resorts of God’s Own country. #ComeoUtAndPlay,” the tweet said.
The tweet has gathered 4200 retweets and 6500 likes within an hour after it went public.
The post came just hours after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked the JD(S) and the Congress to form government. Resort politics is not new in India and the first instance of such a move goes back to 1983 when Karnataka Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hedge ‘protected’ his MLAs from Congress. A year later, NT Rama Rao-led Telugu Desam Party was hit by an internal tussle, he sent all their MLAs to Bangalore and then Delhi. Similar instances have happened in 1995 when Chandrababu Naidu moved his MLAs and again in 2002 when then Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh sent his MLAs to Mysore.
Just last year, Sasikala, in the face of a possible defection of her team to O Panneerselvam’s side, moved her MLAs to a resort near Chennai. Congress too, in August 2017, flew more than 40 of its MLAs to Bangalore.
Also Watch
Taking to Twitter, Kerala Tourism started the ‘resort politics’, which basically means the trend of moving MLAs to resorts and undisclosed locations to prevent them from defecting. “After the rough and tumble of the #KarnatakaVerdict, we invite all MLAs to unwind at the safe and beautiful resorts of God’s Own country. #ComeoUtAndPlay,” the tweet said.
The tweet has gathered 4200 retweets and 6500 likes within an hour after it went public.
The post came just hours after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked the JD(S) and the Congress to form government. Resort politics is not new in India and the first instance of such a move goes back to 1983 when Karnataka Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hedge ‘protected’ his MLAs from Congress. A year later, NT Rama Rao-led Telugu Desam Party was hit by an internal tussle, he sent all their MLAs to Bangalore and then Delhi. Similar instances have happened in 1995 when Chandrababu Naidu moved his MLAs and again in 2002 when then Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh sent his MLAs to Mysore.
Just last year, Sasikala, in the face of a possible defection of her team to O Panneerselvam’s side, moved her MLAs to a resort near Chennai. Congress too, in August 2017, flew more than 40 of its MLAs to Bangalore.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch
- World Champions Germany Name Injured Manuel Neuer in Provisional Squad
- One Day to OnePlus 6 Launch: Images, Price, Specifications And All You Need to Know
- Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews IPL 2018, Match 49: KKR vs RR
- Censor Board Institution Needs to be Abolished, Thrown in the Garbage, Says Unfreedom Director Raj Amit Kumar