Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to win Karnataka after reaching the magic majority mark as per latest Karnataka assembly election result 2018, wresting the southern citadel from the Congress.

News18.com

First published: May 15, 2018, 3:38 PM IST | Updated: 9 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to win Karnataka after reaching the magic majority mark as per latest Karnataka assembly election result 2018, wresting the southern citadel from the Congress.

Congress is now in power only in Punjab, Puducherry, and Parivar while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party now rules 21 states.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi soon became the butt of jokes on social media as netizens launched a ton of memes mocking him.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More