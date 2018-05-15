Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to win Karnataka after reaching the magic majority mark as per latest Karnataka assembly election result 2018, wresting the southern citadel from the Congress.



Congress is now in power only in Punjab, Puducherry, and Parivar while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party now rules 21 states.



Congress president Rahul Gandhi soon became the butt of jokes on social media as netizens launched a ton of memes mocking him.