Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to win Karnataka after reaching the magic majority mark as per latest Karnataka assembly election result 2018, wresting the southern citadel from the Congress.
