Karnataka Extends Covid-19 Lockdown Till June 7; Check What's Allowed and What's Not

The Karnataka government on Friday extended the statewide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infection till June 7. While the already existing restrictions on most activities will continue by another 14 days, the government has decided to allow unrestricted inter and intra-state movement of people. This was clarified in a revised guideline issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Friday night after the decision to extend the lockdown was announced by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa on Friday held a review meeting with senior officers and advisors on the current Covid-19 situation in the state. “Covid is spreading to all villages and deaths have gone up. To rein in the situation, we have taken this decison. I appeal to people with folded hands to cooperate with the government," the chief minister said while making the announcement.

“Only now have we been able to control the spike in cases to some extent after bringing in strict restrictions. Based on recommendations of technical advisory committee we have decided to extend it till 6 am on June 7," he added. The daily coronavirus cases in Karnataka is witnessing a decline as the state registered 28,869 new infections, which was outnumbered by recoveries with 52,257 discharges. However the number of fatalities continued to remain high at 548, the health department said on Thursday.

The government has also decided to treat all the cases of ‘black fungus’ in government hospitals free of cost, he further announced. On Thursday, Yediyurappa had announced a Rs 1,111 crore package for those whose livelihoods have been severely affected in the last one month.

This is the third extension of lockdown in the state after it witnessed the worst spike in the Covid cases during the second wave. The first round of ‘Corona Curfew’ was imposed from April 27 to May 10, which was later extended from May 11 to 24.

Here’s a list of all the restrictions imposed in Karnataka:

What’s Closed:

Schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/police/Government officials/ healthcare workers/stranded persons including tourists, quarantine facility and Step Down Hospitals. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away/home delivery of food items only. No vehicles will be allowed to be used by persons for taking parcels/takeaway. Only movement by walk is allowed for this purpose. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries can use vehicles for home delivery.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/other gatherings and large congregations.

All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public.

No movement of public or private buses or passenger vehicles except as permitted under these guidelines.

What’s Open:

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 10am. Public Distribution System shops are allowed.

Take away only is allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets, from 6 am to 10am.

Sale of vegetables and fruits through push carts is allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Milk booths and Hopcom outlets are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm.

Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged 24×7 to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes. Operations shall be subject to adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management.

Inter-state and Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles will be permitted.

Intra-district movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed.

Banks, insurance offices and ATM.

Delivery of all items through e-commerce and home delivery.

Works related to pre-monsoon preparation/road construction activity is permitted.

Marriages already scheduled are permitted strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour with a maximum of 50 people.

Cremation/funerals to be allowed with maximum of five people adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

People have been also advised to ensure wearing face mask, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here