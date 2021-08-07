Night Curfew in K'taka, Religious Places Shut in TN: States/UTs Extend Covid Lockdowns

While Tamil Nadu yesterday extended its Covid-19 lockdown and announced yesterday that schools for select standards would be opened starting September, Karnataka extended the night curfew along with the weekend curfew in the border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra.

India, which saw a devastating second wave of Covid-19 in April and May, saw majority of states initiating lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of the disease. Graded relaxations take place on an almost monthly basis now, as states/UTs carefully open-up amid the threat of the third wave of the pandemic.

Here are the states/UTs which recently extended its Covid-19 lockdowns:

Karnataka

The Karnataka government extended the night curfew along with the weekend curfew in the border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra. The weekend curfew, starting Friday at 9 pm till Monday at 5 am, will be imposed in eight border districts — Bidar, Kalaburgi, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada. The order comes as Kerala reports an uptick in Covid-19, prompting worry from the Centre.

The night curfew, which was earlier from 10 pm to 5 am, has been preponed and will be implemented from 9 pm to 5 am. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai after a meeting with the Covid-19 advisory committee and other senior officials.

The CM also announced the reopening of schools and PUC colleges (9th to 12th) from August 23 with classes on alternate days. The decision on opening of classes 1 to 8 will be taken later after taking stock of the pandemic situation.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu also extended its Covid-19 lockdown till August 23 with fresh restrictions, yesterday. While the government is now planning to reopen schools for select standards starting September, religious places have also come under fresh curbs. The government plans to reopen schools for 9, 10, 11 and 12th standard students from September 1 with 50% attendance of the students, at one time, under strict Covid-compliance. All religious places will be shut three days of the week - on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Haryana

The Haryana government, about a week ago, extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till August 9 in the state, as per an official order issued under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. However, the existing lockdown relaxations on reopening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places and corporate offices will continue to remain. Anganwadi centres and crèches run by women and child development department shall remain closed till August 15 in the state.

Vice chancellors of universities are advised to plan reopening of universities from the next academic session and share the programme of the same with the departments concerned of the Haryana government. Immediate action may be initiated by the university administration to fully vaccinate all the hostel students, day scholars, faculty and staff including the outsourced ones.

Goa

The Goa government on Sunday extended till August 9 the ongoing coronavirus-induced curfew in the state. The previous curfew deadline was scheduled to end on August 2. The administration issued the extension order, in which it said that all the COVID-19-related curbs will continue in the state and no fresh relaxation has been granted.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on August 3 announced further relaxations in coronavirus curbs in 25 districts showing a low positivity rate of the infection. The state also extended the existing business timings of shops and allowed shopping malls to operate in these districts. The Mumbai civic body had also decided to allow all shops to remain open till 10 pm on all days and okayed the resumption of shooting for films and television serials besides sports activities.

All the shops and establishments under the BMC limits can now remain open till 10 pm on all days of a week, however, restaurants and hotels can function till 4 pm only, the order issued had said.

