Karnataka Farmer Gives Letter Stating 'He Will Die by Suicide', Panchayat Officer Approves It

In a rather bizarre incident, a farmer in Karnataka gave an application to the PDO (Panchayat Development Officer) of his village seeking permission to die by suicide and the later agreed. The PDO even signed the letter, stamped his seal on it and gave an acknowledgement as well.

Manjunath Kambar, a farmer in Mangaluru village of Koppala district, built a pond in his farm under the MNREGA scheme. He, along with his father and wife, put in weeks of labour and built the pond to secure water supply to their farm. Farmers are given funds from MNREGA scheme to help them bear such costs.

Accordingly, when Manjunath went to the village panchayat asking for the funds, the PDO, Veeresh G, is said to have asked Rs 15,000 as bribe. “I have pledged my wife’s jewellery and got money on high interest rate. I pay Rs 3,000 monthly as interest alone. If I get this money, half my problems will be solved and I will get some breathing space. I have visited multiple times but he always shoos me away. He demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 to pass my application and I really don’t have that money,” said Manjunath.

Furious villagers gathered in front of the village panchayat and demanded an explanation. The Taluk Panchayat officials said, the PDO Veeresh G informed them that Manjunath has used machinery (earth movers) and hence we can’t approve the funds.

They promised to look into it. However, Manjunath said that he is very much aware that using machinery is not allowed for MNREGA beneficiaries. He also challenged the PDO to show him proof that the machineries are used.

After all this, the PDO has apologised to the farmer orally but hasn’t approved the funds yet. The villagers have decided to stage a protest before the village panchayat against the PDO. Veeresh G, the PDO’s number is switched off when News18 tried to contact him in this regard.

