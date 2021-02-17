Karnataka Farmers Organisation To Stage A Rail Roko On Thursday

Bengaluru: The Union of Farmer Associations has decided to stage a Rail Roko for three hours on Thursday across the State in solidarity with the protesting farmers in Delhi.

The Rajya Raitha Sanghagala Okkootta with the support of other labour unions and dalit organisations will sit on railway tracks from 12 noon to 3pm as a mark of protest, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws passed by the Union government.

Thousands of members from Mysuru, Bengaluru, Hubbuli, Belgavi will be staging protests at key railway junctions disrupting regular train schedules. So far, these organisations have not sought official permit to protest.

“We have only one demand to remove these laws. It has been 85 days since the protest began but no solution. We have decided to block railway movement for three hours as a mark of protest,” said Kurubur Shantakumar, leader of one of the farmers associations.

Meanwhile, the South Western Railway (SWR) authorities have beefed up security across key stations to ensure there is no disruption in the train schedule.

“We have called in additional personnel and adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure that no untoward incident occurs. In case there are any delays we will intimate the passengers in advance,” said South Western Railway Public Relations Officer E Vijaya.