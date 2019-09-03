Karnataka Flood Victims Stage Protest Outside Banks, Say Compensation Cheques Not Being Cleared

Bengaluru: Flood victims in Vijayanagara district of Karnataka protested outside banks on Tuesday alleging that their cheques - given as temporary relief for floods – were not being cleared.

The residents said that authorities were delaying their payments citing various reasons while the district administration claimed that multiple cheques were being issued for the same house, because of which they held back the payment.

"We received a cheque of ten thousand rupees. We have ten members in our family. It has been more than two weeks but the banks are not responding. We don't have a convincing response from the Tahsildar either," said Sharanappa Jhulaki, a farmer from Devoor village in the district.

"We have suffered a loss of more than one and half lakh rupees. What the government has given now is temporary relief of ten thousand rupees. We haven't received even that," said Sharanappa.

According to the villagers, of the 42 houses in Devoor village, 37 were given a cheque of Rs. 10,000 each. Of those 37 cheques, only seven or eight are have been cleared. The district administration refutes the allegation.

"There is no shortage of money. We have enough funds. The compensation is said to be for each house, not each family. Even if there is more than one family in the same house, the amount remains the same. With this being the case, we received complaints that certain houses received 2-3 cheques. Such cheques have been withheld," said YS Patil, Deputy Commissioner, Vijayapura.

Patil claimed that a total of 413 cheques were distributed for flood victims at relief camps. Of those 413 cheques, 400 have been cleared, he claimed.

"There was water in each of these houses because of which we did not conduct any survey before we distributed the cheques at relief camps. We gave the cheques based on the information we received from the authority in-charge," said Patil.

The district administration had not done a survey to verify the details of the beneficiaries even after the floods. The survey was done only after they received the said complaint.

"I have come here after 15 days. I submitted my cheque on August 17th but it hasn't been cleared yet. I had to leave today's work to come here. The bank says meet the Tahsildar. The Tahsildar tells us there is some issue with certain cheques. If that is the case, why don't they reveal the cheque numbers? Even we will question those who have multiple cheques. Why did they give us cheques in the first place if they don't want to compensate? We are made to run from pillar to post with no clear answers to our questions," said Ramesh Mahanthappa Golasangi, another resident of Devoor.

This temporary relief given by government is to compensate for clothing and utensils. Compensation for crop loss is yet to be released.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.