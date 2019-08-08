2 Dead in Coimbatore, Red Alert in Kerala, Maharashtra & Odisha Villages Cut Off as India Battles Flood Fury

Several states in India are battling weather woes after torrential rainfall triggered landslides and floods in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Odisha. Casualties were reported, villages cut off and normal life came to a standstill. Here's a lowdown on states battling nature’s fury:

1. The Indian Coast Guard evacuated more than 150 people from Chikali village Maharashtra's Kolhapur district who were stranded due to flooding. Kolhapur, along with Sangli distict in Maharashtra, was battered by rains over the last few days. As many as one lakh people were affected in Kolhapur district alone.

2. Trains have been cancelled, diverted, and short terminated in several places in Maharashtra. The Central Railway cited waterlogging and landslide in Mumbai and Pune divisions and Miraj-Lond section in Southern railway for several cancellations. Trains from Kolhapur's C Shahumharaj T railway station to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai stand cancelled.

3. A red alert has been issued in the Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts of Kerala, and orange alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod for Thursday. Earlier, a woman had died in Malappuram District when a tree uprooted and fell over her house. Many places in Malappuram are under water and some villages isolated, and heavy crop damage was also reported from various parts of the district.

4. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) called off protests "on humanitarian grounds until further notice" as floods ravage the state, and in view of the abrogation of Article 370. Doctors across the country have been protesting against the newly passed National Medical Commission Bill, which seeks to replace the allegedly graft-tainted Medical Council of India.

5. The railway parcel service building collapsed in Coimbatore's railway station at 4am on Thursday, killing two people and injuring three. Heavy rains lashed the state, which was earlier reeling under a drought-like situation. On Monday, a flood alert was sounded in areas surrounding the Bhavani river in Tamil Nadu's Mettupalayam as surplus water from the Pilloor reservoir was to be discharged.

6. In Odisha, five people, including two pregnant women and two children, were rescued after a portion of a road was washed away in torrential rain. The villages of Majhiguda and Kenduguda of Khairaput have been cut off. Another road connecting Kashinagar to Kidigan in the Gajapati district was flooded, after which 650 people were evacuated and moved to safer locations.

7. The Uttar Pradesh state government said on Wednesday that at least 14 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents. Three people died because of lightning strikes in Hardoi, while one died in Gorakhpur. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, four people drowned and one person each died in Bulandshahr and Kanpur. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and directed district magistrates to provide Rs 4 lakh financial assistance to the relatives of the deceased.

8. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at one or two places in Raipur, Balodabazar, Mahasamund, Gariaband and Dhamtari districts in the next 24 hours and heavy rainfall may occur at one or two places in Narayanpur, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts, according to the Meteorological Centre in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Of 27 districts of the state, 16 are still rain-deficient while five districts have received normal rainfall.

9. Two people drowned in Rajasthan in separate incidents as rains lashed the state. A 50-year-old died in Bundi district on Tuesday evening after being swept away by the overflowing water from the Chittoriya Khal water body. In another incident, a seven-year-old boy fell into an overflowing small stream in Kotari area of Kota city on Tuesday night while playing outside his house.

10. Heavy rains in the upper catchment areas have resulted in swelling of water levels in major rivers in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday with threat of flood looming under Vamsadhara in far-off Srikakulam district in particular. Water flow at Gotta Barrage on Vamsadhara touched 91,054 cusecs on Wednesday evening, consequent to which the second warning signal has been issued. Heavy rain in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts and in neighbouring Odisha state under the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal, is also compounding the woes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.