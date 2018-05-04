English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018: 642 Posts, Apply Before 8th May 2018
The applicant must be class 12th passed and must possess 3/2 years diploma in JOC, JLDC, JODC
The application process to fill 642 vacancies for the post of Forest Guard, Deputy Range Forest Officer and Range Forest Officer is closing next week on the official website of Karnataka Forest Department - aranya.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 8th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://aranya.gov.in
Step 2 – Choose English Language
Step 3 – Click on ‘Recruitments’ on the home page
Step 4 – Click on respective links for Forest Guard, Deputy Range Forest Officer and Range Forest Officer
Step 5 – Click on ‘Registration’
Step 6 – Register to generate Application Id and Password
Step 8 – Click on ‘Already Registered’ and Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill the application form and save it
Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://kfdrecruitment.in/
Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 642
Forest Guard - 240
Deputy Range Forest Officer - 329
Range Forest Officer – 73
Eligibility Criteria:
Forest Guard – The applicant must be class 12th passed and must possess 3/2 years diploma in JOC, JLDC, JODC
Deputy Range Forest Officer – The applicant must be BSc or BSc in Forestry.
Range Forest Officer – The applicant must be BSc or BSc in Forestry or BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture) , BVSc and BE.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the complete matrix:
Forest Guard - http://forestapp-kar.com/guards_2018/
Deputy Range Forest Officer - http://forestapp-kar.com/drfo_2018/
Range Forest Officer - http://forestapp-kar.com/rfo_2018/
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 32 years.
Important Dates:
Last date to apply online – 8th May 2018
Last date to pay application Fee – 10th May 2018
