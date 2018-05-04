GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018: 642 Posts, Apply Before 8th May 2018

The applicant must be class 12th passed and must possess 3/2 years diploma in JOC, JLDC, JODC

Updated:May 4, 2018, 2:39 PM IST
The application process to fill 642 vacancies for the post of Forest Guard, Deputy Range Forest Officer and Range Forest Officer is closing next week on the official website of Karnataka Forest Department - aranya.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 8th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://aranya.gov.in

Step 2 – Choose English Language

Step 3 – Click on ‘Recruitments’ on the home page

Step 4 – Click on respective links for Forest Guard, Deputy Range Forest Officer and Range Forest Officer

Step 5 – Click on ‘Registration’

Step 6 – Register to generate Application Id and Password

Step 8 – Click on ‘Already Registered’ and Login with required credentials

Step 9 – Fill the application form  and save it

Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - https://kfdrecruitment.in/

Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 642

Forest Guard - 240

Deputy Range Forest Officer - 329

Range Forest Officer – 73

Eligibility Criteria:

Forest Guard – The applicant must be class 12th passed and must possess 3/2 years diploma in JOC, JLDC, JODC

Deputy Range Forest Officer – The applicant must be BSc or BSc in Forestry.

Range Forest Officer – The applicant must be BSc or BSc in Forestry or BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture) , BVSc and BE.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the complete matrix:

Forest Guard - http://forestapp-kar.com/guards_2018/

Deputy Range Forest Officer - http://forestapp-kar.com/drfo_2018/

Range Forest Officer - http://forestapp-kar.com/rfo_2018/

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 32 years.

Important Dates:

 Last date to apply online – 8th May 2018

Last date to pay application Fee – 10th May 2018

| Edited by: Puja Menon
