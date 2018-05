Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018: 642 Posts, Apply Before 8th May 2018

The application process to fill 642 vacancies for the post of Forest Guard, Deputy Range Forest Officer and Range Forest Officer is closing next week on the official website of Karnataka Forest Department - aranya.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 8May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://aranya.gov.in Step 2 – Choose English LanguageStep 3 – Click on ‘Recruitments’ on the home pageStep 4 – Click on respective links for Forest Guard, Deputy Range Forest Officer and Range Forest OfficerStep 5 – Click on ‘Registration’Step 6 – Register to generate Application Id and PasswordStep 8 – Click on ‘Already Registered’ and Login with required credentialsStep 9 – Fill the application form and save itStep 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceForest Guard - 240Deputy Range Forest Officer - 329Range Forest Officer – 73– The applicant must be class 12passed and must possess 3/2 years diploma in JOC, JLDC, JODC– The applicant must be BSc or BSc in Forestry.– The applicant must be BSc or BSc in Forestry or BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture) , BVSc and BE.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the complete matrix:Forest Guard - http://forestapp-kar.com/guards_2018/ Deputy Range Forest Officer - http://forestapp-kar.com/drfo_2018/ Range Forest Officer - http://forestapp-kar.com/rfo_2018/ The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 32 years.Last date to apply online – 8May 2018Last date to pay application Fee – 10May 2018