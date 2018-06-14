GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018: 94 Watcher Posts, Apply Before 10th July 2018

Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 94 vacancies for the posts of Watcher has begun on the official website.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 14, 2018, 12:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018: 94 Watcher Posts, Apply Before 10th July 2018
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 94 vacancies for the posts of Watcher has begun on the official website of Karnataka Forest Department, Karnataka - aranya.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 10th July 2018, 4:00 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018 for Watcher Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://aranya.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Online Application for Recruitment of Forest Watcher 2018’
Step 4 – Register yourself first and fill in the details and Submit the form
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay the online fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://forestapp-kar.com/fw_all/new_registration.php
Direct Link for Login - http://forestapp-kar.com/fw_all/login.php
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay application fee of Rs. 100.
Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 95
Forest Watcher Chamarajangar Circle – 49
Forest Watcher Chikkamagaluru Circle – 10
Forest Watcher Kanara Circle – 5
Forest Watcher Kodagu Circle – 1
Forest Watcher Mangaluru Circle – 5
Forest Watcher Mysuru Circle - 24
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Class 10th or SSLC or its equivalent.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://forestapp-kar.com/fw_all/
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

Recommended For You