Karnataka Gears Up for Night Curfew from Tonight: Check All The Rules Here

The 11-day ‘corona curfew’ will come into effect in some districts of Karnataka, including the state capital, from Saturday night to contain the spread of coronavirus and only essential services, patients and passengers would be allowed to ply.

Which cities are part of the curfew?

The state government had announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am every day from April 10 to 20 in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities.

This apart, the curfew will be in place in other prominent towns and district headquarters, the government said.

What are the rules for Bengaluru?

Vehicles providing essential services, patients and their relatives will be allowed to travel at night. Besides, home delivery, e-commerce and the transportation of essential goods such as vegetables and food commodities for sale in the morning will be allowed in the night.

Passengers coming to and going from Bengaluru are also allowed to travel. They must carry with them travel documents. Companies that operate at night can continue to function, but employees have to report to work before 10 pm.

The city will, however, be shut at night. No special passes for vehicular movement will be issued for any reason.

Statewide exemptions

Those suffering from health issues along with their attendants for obtaining health services. All other commercial activities have been prohibited.

Only vehicles providing essential services, those carrying freight, home delivery, E-commerce and empty vehicles have been allowed to operate during the curfew hours. Also travelling to distant places by bus, train and aeroplanes have been allowed, it said, adding that passengers are allowed to travel by auto, cabs and other modes from their house to bus or train stations or airport and vice versa on the basis of their official tickets.

Fine for violating curfew

The state government has directed officials to book violators under the Disaster Management Act 2005, IPC and other acts against those found violating it.

The state reported 7,955 fresh COVID cases and 46 fatalities on Friday alone.

