Karnataka Gears up for Unlock 1 as Places of Worship, Malls and Markets Set to Reopen on Monday

As the country heads towards its biggest push to restoring normalcy after over 70 days of lockdown, Karnataka is all set to enter into the Unlock 1.0 phase.

With strict adherence to all SOPs laid down by the Centre and the state government, places of worship, dine-in restaurants, markets and malls, except in containment zones, will resume business starting Monday, June 8.

The Mysore Palace, the Bandipur and Nagarhole safaris, and zoos across the state will also resume operations.

Places of worship like temples, mosques and churches have been given strict instructions for reopening and people above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidity and pregnant women are advised to stay at home.

A distance of minimum 6-feet should be maintained between devotees at all times. Touching statues/idols/holy books will not be allowed, too.

Restaurants have been encouraged to continue takeaway services and not more than 50% of the total seating capacity will be allowed at a time. Thermal screening and sanitiser dispensers will be mandatory at the entrance of all restaurants.

Even as malls resume their services from Monday, gaming arcades and cinema halls will continue to remain shut. Few malls have asked customers to pre-book appointments before venturing out and many others have made it compulsory for visitors to download the Aarogya Setu App.

Containment zones, however, will continue to remain restricted. The recent spike in the number of Covid-19 cases have also increased the number of containment zones in the state. For instance, in Bengaluru alone 49 containment zones have been identified.​ Districts like Udupi, Yadagiri and Belgavi continue to have high number of active coronavirus cases.