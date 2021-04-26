Karnataka Goes Under 14 Days of Strict Curbs from Tomorrow: Essentials Shops Open from 6-10am

Karnataka on Monday became the latest state to announce a lockdown for 14 days, starting Tuesday night, to control the rapid spread of coronavirus. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the decision to “close down" the state was taken at a Cabinet meeting after consulting experts on ways ways to contain the pandemic, adding strict measures to control COVID-19 will be taken.f

The state cabinet also decided to provide COVID-19 vaccinations free of cost at government hospitals for those between 18-45 years of age, Yediyurappa said after a three-hour meeting. The health department will draw the guidelines required for the same.

Stating that Bengaluru and its surroundings have seen the worst spike in cases, the CM said shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to remain open only from 6am to 10am.

“The agriculture sector and manufacturing sector, except garments, construction sector and medical and essential sectors will continue to operate," he said adding that deputy commissioners of all districts and Tahsildars have been instructed to take strict measures.

The CM said there is no shortage of oxygen and said the Centre has increased the daily quota from 300 metric tonnes to 800 metric tonnes. Supply of Remdevisir drug for treatment of COVID-19 has been enhanced and there is no shortage here.

If people cooperate, we may not have to extend the curbs as we need to bring the pandemic under control.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said transportation of goods will be allowed — both inter and intra-state. There will be no public transport."

Detailed guidelines will come from the chief secretary by Monday night.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here