Karnataka Golf Association President Among 6 Named in Bengaluru Missing Gold Case

The president of Karnataka Golf Association (KGA)-Vinod Chinnappa is one of the prime accused named by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged disappearance of gold weighing 2.6 kg from a warehouse at the International Airport.

This is the second time when Assistant commissioner Chinnappa is dealing with enforcement authorities, earlier he was caught for the violation of lockdown in his native Kodagu district.

“When the first incident happened and FIR was registered by the Madikeri police against Chinnappa. While a large section of the members opined that he should be removed from the post, the issue died down as no deliberations could be moved due to Corona. This customs incident has brought Chinnappa into the wrong focus," said a senior member of KGA, on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, Chinnappa allegedly violated the rules during Covid-19 lockdown by obtaining an illegal medical pass and travelled to a resort near Madikeri. Following a raid conducted by the district authorities, Chinnappa and his friends were caught partying in the resort, where the police recovered liquor and later a case was filed against the violators.

​What happened at the airport cargo complex?

According to the FIR registered by CBI based on a complaint by MJ Chetan, joint commissioner, air cargo complex- the accused officials were in charge of 2,594 gram of gold jewellery seized from 13 passengers 2012 and 2014.

The jewellery ranging from rings to chains, bangles and gold biscuits were in the mishandled baggage godown. Following the disappearance, an internal investigation was conducted by the director-general of vigilance of the Hyderabad unit into the alleged involvement of customs officials.

"The accused were to ensure safe custody of gold. They abused their official position and did not carry out the inventory of gold/jewellery properly. They did not follow the double-lock system. One key should have been kept with them and another with the superior officer, which was not done. The said gold is not found as a result of the omissions and commissions on the part of public servants. Based on the outcome of the internal investigation, the department has referred the matter to CBI," the FIR explained.

However, following an investigation in the case is underway and apart from Chinnappa, K Keshav, K B Lingaraju, Dean Rex, N J Ravishekar, and S D Hiremath have been arrested in the case.

All the six have been booked under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and 13(1)(c) (fraudulent misappropriation) and 13(2) (criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988.