Karnataka Govt Allows Inter-district Movement for Permitted Activities From 7am To 7pm

As a part of this move, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts will be treated as a single unit.

Revathi Rajeevan | News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
Karnataka Govt Allows Inter-district Movement for Permitted Activities From 7am To 7pm
There was no social distancing in sight as people crowded the depot in Bengaluru after the government gave its nod for inter-district movement.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Sunday granted permission for inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles to undertake certain activities.

As part of the new arrangement, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts will be treated as a single unit for movement between 7am and 7pm for permitted activities.

This too will be allowed after individuals produce letters from their companies/organisations and their official identity cards. No other passes will be required to move across these districts.

For other districts, movement passes for permitted activities will be required, which will be issued by deputy commissioners of districts/deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) in commissionerates.

A one-time pass shall be issued to stranded individuals for inter-district movement, said an order published on Sunday.

For movement of individuals during night, curfew timings between 7pm to 7am, passes already issued for essential activities will continue to remain valid.

For information technology, biotechnology and other related industries, departmental secretaries will recommend issuing of curfew passes to DCPs of commissionerates/DCs in respective districts, the order added.

At present, the state government is facilitating the inter-district movement of those who are stranded, including migrant labourers, students, professionals through Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses.

With most of them being migrant labourers who have had no work since the lockdown was imposed, the state government on Sunday ordered that they be allowed free travel for the next three days.

Earlier in the day, the government also came up with a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for movement of individuals from other states.

