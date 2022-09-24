Karnataka Government Caps State Anthem at Two and Half Minutes, Finalises Style

Fulfilling the long-standing demand to bring in uniformity in its rendition, the Karnataka government on Friday fixed the duration of ‘Naada Geete’ (state anthem) to two and a half minutes and said its style will be as composed by noted music composer Mysuru Ananthaswamy. The decision has been arrived at based on the recommendation by a committee headed by renowned musician H R Leelavathi.

“As per the recommendation of a committee headed by renowned musician H R Leelavathi, the Nada Geete’s duration will be 2.30 minutes in the form composed by Mysore Ananthaswamy,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. The Naada Geethe – Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate – penned by eminent poet- Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, was officially declared as the state anthem in 2004.

It is sung at all government functions and in schools everyday. However, there have been repeated discussions on the duration, tune and style of Naada Geete rendition, with lack of uniformity in it.

Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar thanking CM Bommai for approving the style and fixing duration for the state anthem said, “Naada Geete will be rendered hereon officially without skipping a single word.” Till now, the Nada Geethe was sung in different styles and tunes, and there were also opinions deeming it to be lengthy. There has been a constant demand to shorten it and to bring uniformity in the singing style.

In 2019, a proposal was made by Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) to cap the duration at two minutes and thirty seconds. In 2014, there was also a proposal to reduce the duration to one minute and 30 seconds by the Channaveera Kanavi committee.

