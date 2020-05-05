Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Karnataka Government Orders Not to Pay Additional DA Instalments

The Karnataka government said additional instalments of Dearness Allowance due from July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 shall also not to be released until further orders.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2020, 10:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karnataka Government Orders Not to Pay Additional DA Instalments
Karnataka Vidhanasoudha during coronavirus lockdown (Photo Credit: PTI)

The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided not to pay the additional instalments of dearness allowances with effect from January 1, 2020 to government employees and pensioners in view of the crisis arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking a cue from the Centre's orders freezing the dearness allowance and dearness relief to central government employees and pensioners respectively at the existing rates sanctioned with effect from July 1, 2019, the Karnataka government today ordered not to pay the additional DA instalments.

"The additional instalments of Dearness Allowance with effect from January 1, 2020 payable to State Government employees and pensioners including employees and pensioners on UGC/ICAR/AICTE/NJPC scales of pay shall not be paid," the government order issued by the Finance Department read.

The additional instalments of Dearness Allowance due from July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 shall also not to be released until further orders, the government order said.

However, Dearness Allowance will continued to be paid at the existing rates, the government maintained.

The state government noted that as and when the decision to release the future instalment of Dearness Allowance due from July 15, 2021 is taken by the Government of India, the applicable rates of Dearness Allowance effective from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 will be restored prospectively and will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rate effective from July 1, 2021.

It also clarified that the employees and pensioners are not entitled to the arrears of dearness allowance for the period from January 1,2020 till June 30,2021.

These orders will apply to the full time government employees, employees of zilla panchayats as well as full time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular time scales of pay.

These orders will also apply to the employees covered under the Karnataka Daily Wage Employees Welfare Act, 2012 and also employees of Boards, Corporations, Local Bodies; employees of the government and autonomous industries under the control of state government whose dearness allowance order is being regulated with reference to the orders issued by the state government from time to time, the order said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    31,967

    +2,282*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,711

    +3,875*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    13,161

    +1,399*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,583

    +194*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres