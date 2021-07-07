CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#DilipKumar#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#CabinetReshuffle
Home» News»India»Karnataka Governor-designate Thaawarchand Gehlot Resigns as RS Member
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Governor-designate Thaawarchand Gehlot Resigns as RS Member

Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed governor on Tuesday. He was also Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

Thaawarchand Gehlot, who has been appointed as governor of Karnataka, on Wednesday tendered his resignation as a member of Rajya Sabha. The Vice President’s Secretariat said in a tweet that Gehlot called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also Chairman of the upper house, to submit his resignation.

“The Chairman accepted his resignation," the Vice President’s Secretariat said. Gehlot was appointed governor on Tuesday. He was also Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 07, 2021, 16:13 IST