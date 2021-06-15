Karnataka Govt Allows Clubs to Sell Liquor as Takeaways

The Karnataka government on Tuesday allowed clubs to sell liquor as takeaways, while maintaining that “no other activities" will be permitted there. It also allowed offices related to the Department of Space and Principal Accountant General to function with 50 per cent staff.

“Takeaway of liquor permitted from clubs, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour, no other activities permitted in the clubs," the state government said in an addendum to its guideline. Standalone liquor shops and outlets are already selling liquor as take away between 6 AM to 2 PM.

The addendum was signed by N Manjunatha Prasad Principal Secretary, Revenue Department (Disaster Management) and Member Secretary, State Executive Committee. It said, offices related to the Department of Space and its centres located in Bengaluru are permitted to function with 50 per cent of their staff strength strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

Also, the office of Principal Accountant General and its branch offices are permitted to function with 50 per cent of their staff strength, it further added. The government had last week issued fresh guidelines that extended the COVID induced lockdown measures in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, while some relaxations were announced in the rest of the state from June 14.

It had also said that the COVID curfew (daily) will be imposed from 7 PM to 5 AM and weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday, after June 14. The eleven districts where strict lockdown measures have continued are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

Among the relaxations announced by the government in remaining 19 districts of the state include opening of parks and industrial units with riders, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods, permission for autos and taxis to ply with maximum two passengers, among others. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has indicated about further relaxation in lockdown measures in the state, after June 21, when the current COVID-19 guidelines come to an end..

