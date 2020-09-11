Karnataka Govt Allows Reopening of Public Libraries outside Containment Zones

Further easing COVD-19 related restrictions, the Karnataka government on Friday ordered opening of public libraries in the state other than those in containment zones. The national directives for the control of COVID-19 and the guidelines issued by the state government like thermal scanning of those entering, officials concerned should provide library service to the citizens, Principal Secretary to the state government Anjum Parvez said in an order.

This relaxation is following the Unlock 4 guidelines,under which the government had allowed further easing of COVID restrictions outside the containment zones.