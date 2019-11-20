Karnataka Govt Allows Women to Work in Night Shifts in Factories, Cites Madras HC Notificaion

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued a notification allowing women to work in night shifts (7 pm to 6 am) in all factories registered under the factories act.

The state government has in the notification cited Madras High Court judgement striking down Section 66(1)(b) of the Factories Act, 1948, which prohibited employment of women to work in night shifts, and certain conditions laid down by it.

Currently, women are allowed to work night shifts only in the IT and IT-enabled service sectors.

With this move, women will allowed to work during night in other sectors including manufacturing.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.