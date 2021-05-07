Covid-19 Crisis: Karnataka Govt Announces Lockdown from May 10, Check What's Allowed, What's Not

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Friday announced to impose lockdown across the state between May 10 to May 24 and issued a fresh set of stringent measures to curb the further spread of coronavirus infection. The lockdown will come into effect from 6am on May 10.

Karnataka on Friday reported 48,781 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the toll stood at 17,804 with 592 deaths. According to the department bulletin, the total positive cases are 18,38,885 whereas there were 5,36,641 active cases in the state.

Here’s a list of activities which will be prohibited throughout Karnataka:

- Only flights and trains scheduled will continue to operate during this period. Flight and train tickets shall serve as the passes for movement of persons by personal vehicles/taxis/cab aggregators/autorickshaws to board flight and trains. Metro rail services prohibited.

- Taxis (including auto rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators, except while hired for emergency and as permitted in these guidelines.

- Schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

- Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/police/Government officials/ healthcare workers/stranded persons including tourists, quarantine facility and Step Down Hospitals. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away/home delivery of food items only. No vehicles will be allowed to be used by persons for taking parcels/takeaway. Only movement by walk is allowed for this purpose. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries can use vehicles for home delivery.

- All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

- All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/other gatherings and large congregations.

- All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public.

- No movement of public or private buses or passenger vehicles except as permitted under these guidelines.

WHAT’S ALLOWED

- Inter-State and Intra-State movement of passenger vehicles, only in cases of emergencies or as permitted under these guidelines.

- Intra-district movement of passenger vehicles and buses only in emergency cases and strictly adhering to the prevailing SOPs/guidelines issued by Department of Health and Family Welfare.

- Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 1Oam. Public Distribution System shops are allowed. Take away only is allowed from Standalone liquor shops and outlets, from 6 am to 10am. Sale of vegetables and fruits through push carts is allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Milk booths and Hopcom outlets are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Home delivery of essential items shall be

encouraged 24×7 to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes. Operations shall be subject to adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management.

- Banks, insurance offices and ATM.

- Delivery of all items through e-commerce and home delivery.

- Works related to pre-monsoon preparation/road construction activity is permitted.

- Marriages already scheduled are permitted strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour with a maximum of 50 people.

- Cremation/funerals to be allowed with maximum of five people adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behavior.

People have been also advised to ensure wearing face mask, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing.

