Karnataka Govt Announces ex-Gratia of Rs 10 Lakh to Next of Kin of 2 Killed in Mangaluru

Bengaluru/Mangaluru: The Karnataka government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two men killed in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru on December 19.

"I have directed the Deputy Commissioner (of Dakshina Kannada district) to give Rs 10 lakh each to the two families. The amount will be paid to them today," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru after visiting the next of kin of those killed in that city.

The Chief Minister said he would order an inquiry into the incident after holding discussions with Home Minister Basvaraj Bommai, who was also present, on the modalities of the probe. Yediyurappa said the inquiry would be apolitical.

Both Yediyurappa and Bommai urged the people not to believe rumours or get carried away by false information spread in the social media. Bommai said curfew has been lifted in Mangaluru and the

situation was now normal.

"There is peace across the state. We will decide how the probe should be carried out in the firing incident," he said. Yediyurappa flayed the Congress for creating confusion

among people on CAA and misleading them just to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre.

"A few people have created confusion among the masses without telling them the truth. Despite knowing well that not a single member of the minority community will ever suffer due to this law, they are

trying to tarnish the image of the Modi government.

Now the Congress has straightaway hit the road. So it is clear that Congress leaders are behind the unrest," he said. He alleged that after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi stated she would lead the movement against the law in Delhi, party leaders were behind "disturbing peace" in the country.

On the restrictions on opposition leaders visiting Mangaluru, Yediyurappa said that was only due to curfew being in place in the city and they were now free to visit. Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy were denied permission to visit Mangaluru on Saturday since curfew was in place.

After curfew was relaxed on Sunday,Kumaraswamy visited the families of the two people killed and handed over compensation of Rs five lakh each to the next of kin. Later, speaking to reporters, he flayed the BJP

government, saying it comprises of uncivilised people who lack humanity.

"You failed in administration and behaved in an uncivilised manner without humanity. It is not death in police firing, but a murder," Kumaraswamy said. Slamming Yediyurappa, he demanded the suspension of

police officers responsible for the deaths of the two and removal of the state Home Minister.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the Union government, which had "unilaterally" passed the CAA, was responsible for the widespread protests across the country

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.