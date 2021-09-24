Karnataka Lockdown Rules: Schools, Cinemas to Reopen; Pregnant Women Barred From Public Places

The Karnataka government on Friday announced further relaxations in Covid-19 protocols due to the decline in coronavirus cases in recent days. The new guidelines will come into effect from October 1 while adhering to Covid norms and taking a minimum of one dose of vaccine. Night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm instead of 9 pm and schools to reopen fully from Classes 6-12.

Here are the new guidelines issued by Karnataka government:

• Classes from 6 to 12 standard permitted to operate for five days a week with full strength in districts having positivity rate less than 1 per cent.

• Intensive sanitization must be done on Saturdays and Sundays on such schools. In the districts have greater than 1 per cent test positivity rate, existing arrangement will continue.

• Night curfew will continue to be imposed with revised timing from 10 pm to 5 am in the state instead of 9 pm.

• Pubs permitted to operate strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour from October 3.

• Pregnant women not allowed in public places.

• Cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, rangamandiras, auditoriums and similar places permitted to operate with 100 per cent of its seating capacity from October 1 strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour in districts having Covid TPR of less than 1 per cent.

• For districts having TPR greater than 1 per cent, existing arrangement of 50 per cent seating capacity will continue.

• The entry to such places will be restricted only to the persons who have been at least vaccinated once.

• Pregnant women and elderly are advised not to visit public places. All places including rest rooms mentioned above should be sanitised after every show.

• Hand sanitiser at entry and at strategic places should be provided by the organisers.

The order further stated that strict surveillance at the border posts set up by the districts adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra states shall continue as per the prevailing guidelines issued by the Karnataka government.

Karnataka has reported 836 fresh cases of coronavirus and 15 fatalities, taking the total infection count to 29,71,044 and toll to 37,683, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 852 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,19,742.

Out of 836 new cases reported on Thursday, 310 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 239 discharges and 7 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 13,590.

