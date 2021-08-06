Karnataka Govt Announces Night & Weekend Curfew, Classes for 9 to 12 Standard to Resume

The Karnataka government has decided to impose night curfew along with weekend curfew in the border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra. The weekend curfew, starting Friday 9 pm till Monday 5 am, will be imposed in eight border districts — Bidar, Kalaburgi, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai after a meeting with Covid-19 advisory committee and other senior officials.

The CM also announced the reopening of schools and PUC colleges (9th to 12th) from August 23 with classes on alternate days. The decision on opening of classes 1 to 8 will be taken later after taking stock of the pandemic situation.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,785 fresh cases of coronavirus and 25 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.13 lakh and toll to 36,705. The day also saw 1,651 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,52,368.

Out of 1,785 new cases reported on Thursday, 414 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 554 discharges and only 5 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 24,414.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.10 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.40 per cent. Out of 25 deaths reported on Thursday 5 are from Bengaluru Urban,Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada and Kolar 3, Mandya, Mysuru and Udupi 2, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 414, Dakshina Kannada 337, Udupi 134, Hassan 125, Mysuru 105, Kodagu 100, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,29,340, followed by Mysuru 1,73,599 and Tumakuru 1,18,136.

