Karnataka Govt Announces One-day Mourning over Union Minister Suresh Angadi's Death

The Karnataka government announced one-day mourning on Thursday as a mark of respect to Minister for State for Railways Suresh Angadi who died in New Delhi on Wednesday.

A Government Order said there will be no entertainment programmes and the tricolour will fly half-mast on government buildings.

The four-time Lok Sabha member from Belagavi, Angadi passed away in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Wednesday night due to coronavirus.

Angadi was admitted to the AIIMS on September 11 and was reportedly asymptomatic initially. His condition deteriorated later and he died in the hospital leaving his family, friends and relatives in shock.