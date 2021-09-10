CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Karnataka Govt Appoints DCs to Take Call on Easing Weekend Curfew in Districts
Karnataka Govt Appoints DCs to Take Call on Easing Weekend Curfew in Districts

In view of the marginal dip in Covid cases, the state government has authorized deputy commissioners to decide whether the weekend curfew should be lifted in their districts.

This decision was taken following the decrease in the Covid positivity rate. The Covid-19 positivity rate has fallen below 2 percent in all districts and Karnataka’s average is only 0.7 percent.

At present, the government has extended curbs pertaining to the night curfew and a ban on alcohol being served in pubs till September 27. Restrictions on swimming pools, indoor sports activities, and outdoor sports with spectators will continue. Movie halls are allowed to screen shows with 50 percent occupancy. A decision on the weekend curfew is yet to be taken.

The guidelines, issued by chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, said that all the restrictions that were imposed till September 13 will continue till September 27. Accordingly, there will be strict surveillance in the districts adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra.

