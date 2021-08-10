Karnataka Govt Asks Indian Railways to Test Kerala, Maharashtra Passengers Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Karnataka government has instructed the Indian Railways to ensure that passengers from Kerala and Maharashtra are tested for the COVID-19 virus before they board trains to Bengaluru. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that along with the districts that border the two states, Bengaluru was also affected due to the spike in COVID cases. According to Bommai “people directly travel from these states to Bengaluru” leading to spike in novel coronavirus cases.

The chief minister revealed that the chief secretary has already spoken to railway officials and the demand of conducting compulsory COVID tests to railway passengers has also been placed. The chief minister although acknowledged the challenges Railways will face testing thousands of passengers arriving in any train at a go.

Bommai shared that the state government was taking the third wave seriously. He said that if the COVID-19 numbers experience a surge further, more precautionary measures will be taken. Speaking on his strict precautions for passengers coming from Maharashtra and Kerala, the chief minister informed that the first two waves entered the state from the two above-mentioned states.

After his meeting with former union minister S M Krishna in Bengaluru, Bommai said that his confidence has received a boost as they discussed and recalled various decisions that were taken during Krishna’s tenure.

On August 9, Karnataka reported 1,186 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths. With the new numbers, the COVID tally of the state rose to 29,19,711 while the fatality total mounted to 36,817. The state also saw 1,776 discharges and 28,59,552 recoveries.

The health department of the state, currently, has 23, 316 active cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day stood at 0.89 per cent. Along with this, the case fatality rate (CFR) was reported to be 2.02 per cent.

