Karnataka Govt Asks Residents to Defer Trips to Covid-Batterered Kerala Till October End

As Kerala ramps up efforts to stop a potential outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, even as the state continues to battle the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, the Karnataka government has issued an advisory urging residents to defer trips to Kerala.

Barring emergencies, the state government urged residents to avoid Kerala trips till October-end to prevent a potential third Covid wave in Karnataka.

In an advisory on Tuesday, the state health and family department has directed all educational institutions, companies, hotels, factories, industries, and hospitals in the state to instruct students and employees who have not yet returned to Karnataka from Kerala to put off their return till October-end.

A Times of India report stated that those who are in Karnataka should be advised not to travel to the neighbouring state till that time, advisory further mentioned.

The state government is imposing new restrictions as schools are reopening across the state and fears of an impending third wave, especially during the festival season, still looming large.

It is observed that despite bringing RT-PCR negative test reports, students and employees arriving in Karnataka from Kerala are testing positive for Covid-19 during the repeat test, Jawaid Akhtar, additional chief secretary in the health and family welfare department told TOI. The number of such cases is considerably high in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, he added.

On Tuesday, Kerala reported 25,772 fresh Covid infections and 189 deaths, as compared to 851 cases and 15 deaths in Karnataka.

