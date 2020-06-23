Karnataka Govt Caps Covid-19 Treatment Charges in Private Hospitals

The Karnataka government on Tuesday notified a cap on the price of Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals in the state. The government has identified 518 hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat - Arogya Karnataka scheme.

According to the notification, 51% of the beds in private hospitals, having facilities to treat Covid-19 patients, shall be reserved for the treatment of individuals referred by public health authorities. This will include HDU and ICU beds, both with and without a ventilator. The remaining 50% of Covid beds are for private admission.

Package rates for Covid-19 patients referred by the public health authorities are as under:

(1) General ward - Rs 5,200



(2) HDU - Rs 7,000



(3) Isolation ICU without ventilator - Rs 8,500



(4) Isolation ICU with ventilator - Rs 10,000

Patients admitted by private health providers through cash payments (non-insurance) will be charged the following:

(1) General ward -Rs 10,000



(2) HDU - Rs 12,000



(3) Isolation ICU without ventilator - Rs 15,000



(4) Isolation ICU with ventilator - Rs 25,000

The package rates for treatment are inclusive of PPEs and other consumables. However, these rates will not be applicable to patients who have insurance packages as well as for those with agreements or MOUs entered into between the hospitals and corporate entities.

While calculating 50% of the beds to be utilised by the government patients, the number will be counted irrespective of whether the beds are located in general wards, sharing wards or in private wards, the government notification said.

The package rate ceilings for private patients are for general wards/multi-sharing wards. An additional 10% may be charged for twin sharing wards & 25% more for single rooms. There will be no ceiling for suites.

With respect to unforeseen complications/surgeries and other co-morbid conditions /pregnancy etc., of the Covid-19 patients, additional charges under AB-ArK packages will apply.