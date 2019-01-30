English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Govt Circumvents SC Order, Implements Law to Protect Reservation in Promotion
With this major decision, the coalition government in Karnataka circumvented the apex court’s February 9, 2017, order striking down consequential seniority in promotions given to the reserved category employees.
File photo of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday cleared a bill to implement a law that seeks to protect reservation in promotions to employees who fall under the SC/ST category, even though the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.
With this major decision, the coalition government in Karnataka circumvented the apex court’s February 9, 2017, order striking down consequential seniority in promotions given to the reserved category employees. The state government had filed a review petition challenging the court’s order which, however, was dismissed.
The contentious Karnataka Extension of Consequential Seniority to Government Servants Promoted on the Basis of Reservation Bill, 2017, was introduced by the then Congress government in November that year to challenge the Supreme Court order to protect the promotions of this kind.
Governor Vajubhai Vala then referred it to the President. The Bill received the President’s assent on June 2018.
Thousands of government employees have received promotions by way of reservations since 1978 in the state of Karnataka.
While briefing the media, law minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, "Since the President has given his assent to the bill, we need to go ahead with it. The cabinet has given its approval, but this is subject to the Supreme Court’s final decision."
The minister also said that the government would prepare a new seniority list which would lead to the delay in implementation, as many from the previous list had already retired. "Pensions will also be resolved as today’s decision will address the withholding of pension benefits," he added.
After the Supreme Court order, thousands of government employees belonging to the SC/ST category were demoted, while many from the general category were promoted, resulting in a huge uproar in the state.
Recently, members of the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and Republic party of India had protested in front of chief minister Kumaraswamy during the co-ordination committee meeting by calling his government anti-Dalit for not implementing the bill.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
With this major decision, the coalition government in Karnataka circumvented the apex court’s February 9, 2017, order striking down consequential seniority in promotions given to the reserved category employees. The state government had filed a review petition challenging the court’s order which, however, was dismissed.
The contentious Karnataka Extension of Consequential Seniority to Government Servants Promoted on the Basis of Reservation Bill, 2017, was introduced by the then Congress government in November that year to challenge the Supreme Court order to protect the promotions of this kind.
Governor Vajubhai Vala then referred it to the President. The Bill received the President’s assent on June 2018.
Thousands of government employees have received promotions by way of reservations since 1978 in the state of Karnataka.
While briefing the media, law minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, "Since the President has given his assent to the bill, we need to go ahead with it. The cabinet has given its approval, but this is subject to the Supreme Court’s final decision."
The minister also said that the government would prepare a new seniority list which would lead to the delay in implementation, as many from the previous list had already retired. "Pensions will also be resolved as today’s decision will address the withholding of pension benefits," he added.
After the Supreme Court order, thousands of government employees belonging to the SC/ST category were demoted, while many from the general category were promoted, resulting in a huge uproar in the state.
Recently, members of the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and Republic party of India had protested in front of chief minister Kumaraswamy during the co-ordination committee meeting by calling his government anti-Dalit for not implementing the bill.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All-New Toyota Camry Test Drive Review – The German Killer
- Here’s What Nick Jonas Gave Parineeti Chopra and Other Bridesmaids for ‘Joota Chupai’ Ceremony
- Honor View 20 Review: Punching a Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Surely Notice
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs 154 Recharge With 180 Days Validity
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera Coming to India in February: Everything You Need to Need
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results