Karnataka Govt Decides to Reopen Degree, Diploma and Engineering Colleges from November 17

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday decided to reopen engineering, diploma and degree colleges that were shut for students due to the Covid-19 pandemic from November 17.

"In a meeting that took place under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister it was decided to reopen degree college from November 17. Engineering, diploma and degree colleges will all start," deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said students will have an option to either attend the classes physically or online or can go in for blended learning by using both options.

"Students can register online, those students wanting to attend classes by coming to colleges should have consent from their parents. Depending on the strength- how the classes have to be held, in how many batches- everything will be decided along with all the necessary safety SOPs," he added.

Narayan, who is also the incharge for Higher Education Department said for students who will stay at SC/ST, social welfare and OBC hostels all necessary safety measures will be taken, also necessary transport arrangements will be made to facilitate smooth conduct of classes. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chaired the meeting of officials from health, social welfare, backward class, finance, transport and education departments, along with Narayan regarding starting classes in degree colleges.